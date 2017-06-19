Man,22, Docked Over Motorcycle Theft – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Man,22, Docked Over Motorcycle Theft
Leadership Newspapers
The police in Ekiti on Monday arraigned one Ojo Sola in an Ekiti Magistrates' Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti over alleged stealing of a motorcycle. The prosecutor, Sgt. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the 22-year-old committed the offence on April 28 …
Man, 29, Sentenced To 2 Months Imprisonment For Stealing
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!