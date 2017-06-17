Manchester City Are Close To Signing Dani Alves

It is reported that Manchester City are closing in on signing Juventus defender, Dani Alves this summer.

City are looking to buy defenders and Dani Alves joined the list of four names, wanted by the club.

Other targets for City are Benjamin Mendy of Monaco and Kyle Walker of Tottenham , both of who play left-back and right-back.

However, City are yet to agree terms with Monaco and Tottenham, but are somewhat close to a deal with Juventus.

The Serie A club is asking for a nominal fee for the former Barcelona and Brazil international.

The post Manchester City Are Close To Signing Dani Alves appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

