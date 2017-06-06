Manchester City Closing In On Southampton Defender Ryan Bertrand

Manchester City have made a significant step closer in their pursuit of England left-back Ryan Bertrand after Monaco slapped a £40m price tag on Benjamin Mendy.

360Nobs understands that Ryan Bertrand, along with his fellow England full back Kyle Walker, could be Manchester City players in less than a fortnight.

The deal would see the full back more than double the £55,000 a week he’s presently on at St Mary’s.

The ex-Chelsea youngster has shined at Southampton in recent years and can even boast a Champions League winner’s medal from his time at Stamford Bridge.

Bertrand has since developed into one of the Premier League’s top left-backs and would also count towards City’s home-grown list.

City boss Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, is desperate to upgrade his options at full-back following the departures of Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, and Bacary Sagna.

