Manchester City complete deal to sign goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica – Eurosport.co.uk
Eurosport.co.uk
Manchester City complete deal to sign goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica
Eurosport.co.uk
Manchester City have completed their second signing of the summer after finalising the £35million deal for Benfica goalkeeper Ederson. Manchester City have completed their second signing of the summer after finalising the £35million deal for Benfica …
Ederson speaks after world-record Man City move
Manchester City confirm capture of £35m goalkeeper Ederson
