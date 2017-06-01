Manchester City Complete Signing Of Ederson

Manchester City have completed their second signing of the window, acquiring Brazilian goalkeeper, Ederson from Benfica for £35 million.

The 23-year-old who is yet to make an appearance for Brazil, signed a five-year deal at the Etihad.

Ederson will battle Claudio Bravo for the No 1 shirt at City, with Caballero released by the club and Hart to be sold after his loan spell at Torino expires.

City’s summer spending now stands at £78m, after the club announced the £43m capture of Bernardo Silva from Monaco on Friday.

