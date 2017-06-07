Manchester City Goalkeeper Angus Gunn Joins Norwich City On Loan

Norwich City have now signed goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Manchester City on season-long loan from July 1.

The 21-year-old, son of Canaries legend Bryan, will return to Carrow Road on July 1 having spent a number of years in the club’s Academy before moving to Manchester in 2011.

“I grew up as Norwich fan and ever since I was a little boy I came to Carrow Road for every home game,” Gunn told Norwich City TV.

“It’s a great pleasure for me to come back and sign on loan. The main thing for me is to come and get experience, so to mix that in with coming to Norwich is a great feeling.”

Angus Gunn started his career at Norwich before moving to Manchester in 2011 for £255,000 and his return will cast doubts over the role of Declan Rudd.

City are set to complete the loan signing of Manchester City goalkeeper, @AngusGunn01. #ncfc Full story: https://t.co/0VGOpEKYXN pic.twitter.com/SO8JCoX4AX — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) June 6, 2017

The post Manchester City Goalkeeper Angus Gunn Joins Norwich City On Loan appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

