Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart says he has 'nothing at the moment'
gulfnews.com
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart says he has 'nothing at the moment'
gulfnews.com
London: Joe Hart has admitted he has no idea where he will be playing his club football next season with no firm offers having been lodged for his services, but is confident Manchester City will not price him out of the market as he seeks a fresh start …
