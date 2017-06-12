Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart says he has ‘nothing at the moment’ – gulfnews.com

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Sports


Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart says he has 'nothing at the moment'
London: Joe Hart has admitted he has no idea where he will be playing his club football next season with no firm offers having been lodged for his services, but is confident Manchester City will not price him out of the market as he seeks a fresh start
