Sports Man City Place £25m Transfer Fee on Iheanacho – Nigerian Bulletin

Manchester City are set to hold out for a £25 million minimum fee for Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho, according to reports. iheanacho guardiola.jpg. The Super Eagles star is set to leave Manchester City after dropping in the pecking order behind …
