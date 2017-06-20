Manchester City set £25M price-tag on Kelechi Iheanacho – Pulse Nigeria
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Manchester City set £25M price-tag on Kelechi Iheanacho
Pulse Nigeria
Manchester City value Iheanacho at £25m with the likes of West Ham interested in the 20-year-old Nigeriam. Published: 2 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Kelechi Iheanacho play Manchester City have set a £25M price-tag on Kelechi Iheanacho …
Kelechi Iheanacho spotted at the Imo state Government House in Owerri
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!