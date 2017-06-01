Manchester City signs Ederson for €40m from Benfica

Manchester City have agreed a €40m deal bringing goalkeeper Ederson to the Etihad from Portuguese side, Benfica. Benfica released a statement on Thursday morning say that they had reached an agreement with the Premier League club to sell the goalkeeper for €40m (£34.9m). The club have reportedly informed the Portuguese stock exchange of the deal …

The post Manchester City signs Ederson for €40m from Benfica appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

