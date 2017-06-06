Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester City Transfer News: Ryan Bertrand Negotiations Reported, Top Rumours – Bleacher Report

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Bleacher Report

Manchester City Transfer News: Ryan Bertrand Negotiations Reported, Top Rumours
Bleacher Report
Manchester City have reportedly switched their focus in their pursuit of a new left-back to Southampton's Ryan Bertrand after seemingly being put off by AS Monaco's valuation of Benjamin Mendy. According to Sky Sports News HQ's Kaveh Solhekol, the
Manchester City closing in on Southampton's Ryan BertrandSkySports
Ryan Bertrand to Manchester City: Southampton defender closes in on summer transferExpress.co.uk
Man City Press Ahead With Deal for Saints Full-Back After Monaco Slap £40m Tag on Benjamin Mendy90min
The Sun –HITC
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.