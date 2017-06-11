Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester United agree deal to sign Victor Lindelof from Benfica

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica for £31m (35m euros). United say the deal is now subject to international clearance, the agreement of personal terms and a medical, which will take place next week. Lindelof, who has been capped 12 times by his country, is due to …

