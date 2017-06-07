Manchester United now top Forbes football rich list
Europa League champions Manchester United have overtaken record UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid as the world’s most valuable football club, going by statistics provided by business magazine Forbes. Manchester United were valued at $3.69 billion (about £2.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!