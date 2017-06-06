Manchester United Open To Selling Adnan Januzaj

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Adnan Januzajthis summer, according to ESPN.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Sunderland, and United are reportedly looking for around £8-12m for the Belgian.

Januzaj still has a year left on the five-year United deal David Moyes sanctioned in October 2013.

However, he could still be part of the squad for United’s preseason tour of the United States in July if the club do not receive a suitable offer.

Andreas Pereira, who spent last season on loan at Granada, is also expected to be part of the party that travels to Los Angeles on July 9, but with a more realistic chance to earning a place in next season’s squad.

Januzaj was an unused substitute for Sir Alex Ferguson’s final game in charge against West Bromwich Albion in 2013 before making his breakthrough under Moyes.

He scored four goals in 35 games as a teenager during the 2013-14 season, but fell out of favour under Moyes’ successor Louis van Gaal.

Januzaj played 21 times during Van Gaal’s first season before being loaned to Borussia Dortmund at the start of the 2015-16 campaign.

The post Manchester United Open To Selling Adnan Januzaj appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

