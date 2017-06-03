Manchester United to announce £35m Victor Lindelof transfer next week – Metro
|
Metro
|
Manchester United to announce £35m Victor Lindelof transfer next week
Metro
Manchester United are set to announce the completion of a £35million deal for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof next week, according to reports in Portugal. The 22-year-old came close to moving to Old Trafford in January but Jose Mourinho decided he was …
