Manchester United to announce £35m Victor Lindelof transfer next week – Metro

Manchester United to announce £35m Victor Lindelof transfer next week
Manchester United are set to announce the completion of a £35million deal for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof next week, according to reports in Portugal. The 22-year-old came close to moving to Old Trafford in January but Jose Mourinho decided he was …
