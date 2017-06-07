Manchester United topple Real Madrid off Forbes football rich list

Manchester United have overtaken record UEFA Champions League winners, Real Madrid, as the world’s most valuable football club, going by statistics provided by business magazine Forbes. Manchester United were valued at $3.69 billion (about £2.86 billion, about N1.476 trillion) and returned to the top of the annual list for the first time in five years. …

The post Manchester United topple Real Madrid off Forbes football rich list appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

