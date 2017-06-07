Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United world’s most valuable football team, overtake Real Madrid – Fox Sports

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Fox Sports

Manchester United world's most valuable football team, overtake Real Madrid
Fox Sports
MANCHESTER United have overtaken Real Madrid as the world's most valuable football team, US magazine Forbes announced on Tuesday in its annual global list ranking the sport's wealthiest clubs. United's enduring brand appeal and aggressive …
Alvaro Morata emerges as Manchester United's top transfer target to succeed Zlatan IbrahimovicTelegraph.co.uk

all 215 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.