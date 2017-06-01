Mancini named manager of Zenit St. Petersburg

Zenit St Petersburg on Thursday announced the appointment of former Manchester City manager, Roberto Mancini, as manager ahead of their 2017/18 season. The club wrote on its website, “Zenit football club welcomes Roberto Mancini to Saint Petersburg and wishes him success as manager of the white-and-blues.” Zenit have signed a three-year deal with the 52-year-old …

The post Mancini named manager of Zenit St. Petersburg appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

