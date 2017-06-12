Pages Navigation Menu

Manhunt for suspects as South African police uncovers mutilated body of another woman

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has discovered a mutilated body of another woman in a village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo. According to SAPS, the mutilated body of the woman in her twenties was found by a passer-by in the bushes outside Maungani village. When they were informed, SAPS members approached the scene and uncovered […]

