Manhunt for suspects as South African police uncovers mutilated body of another woman

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has discovered a mutilated body of another woman in a village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo. According to SAPS, the mutilated body of the woman in her twenties was found by a passer-by in the bushes outside Maungani village. When they were informed, SAPS members approached the scene and uncovered […]

The post Manhunt for suspects as South African police uncovers mutilated body of another woman appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

