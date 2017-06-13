Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man’s body decapitated off over land dispute in Delta State (Graphic photo)

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to a post shared by Austyne Emu, who is resident in Delta State, the decapitated corpse below is one of the victims of the land dispute, a dispute which over the years has led to the death of many. The deceased, who is from Amai, was returning from his farm when he was allegedly […]

The post Man’s body decapitated off over land dispute in Delta State (Graphic photo) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.