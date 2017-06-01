Manufacturing growth slips to 3-month low in May as demand for goods slacken – Firstpost
Firstpost
Manufacturing growth slips to 3-month low in May as demand for goods slacken
India's manufacturing sector growth moderated to a three-month low in May hit by softer rise in new orders and production, a monthly survey showed Thursday. The data comes a day after the country's GDP numbers showed a sharp dip in both the …
