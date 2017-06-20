Maradona to Alves: You’re an Idiot who makes 26 passes, gets only 4

Maradona- Diego Maradona has said that Juventus full-back defender Dani Alves is an “idiot”.

This was after Alves criticised the Hand of God.

Maradona helped Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, as he palmed the ball past Peter Shilton in his country’s 2-1 quarter-final victory over England.

Maradona also scored one of the best goals in history in the same game, as he dribbled past five players before scoring, but Alves insisted recently that the iconic star – who lifted the World Cup in ’86 – cannot be seen as a role model.

“You want to compare Messi to Maradona? You can’t compare them,” Alves told had Brazilian channel Canais Esporte Interativo.

“I would not be proud to say that I won a World Cup with a ‘Hand of God.’ I wouldn’t be able to tell my son that I won a World Cup like this with the whole world talking about it.

“The ‘Hand of God’ tricked us, you have to take this firm position. A sportsman like this can’t be an example for youngsters.”

But reacting, Maradona nodded back with an insult into Alves personality net, saying Alves is a bad example of a full-back who makes 28 passes and only gets four right.

“Dani Alves is an idiot. He makes 28 passes and only gets four right. As a ‘4’ [right-back], Cafu and Maicon were good. Dani Alves? Poor thing,” he replied, via TyC Sports.

“He speaks because he plays in a position on the pitch where football is not played. They [right-backs] touch the ball three times and make eight fouls per game.”

