Maradona wishes Messi, Ronaldo played for Argentina – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Maradona wishes Messi, Ronaldo played for Argentina
Football legend Diego Maradona says Argentina would have a better team if Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi played for the national team together. The Napoli legend praised the Real Madrid man while maintaining his preference for Lionel Messi.
