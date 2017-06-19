Maradona Wishes Ronaldo Was An Argentine

Diego Maradona will like to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo play alongside Lionel Messi for the Albiceleste.

Maradona, an Argentina legend prefers Messi to Ronaldo, despite the Barcelona forward’s inability to deliver a national cup.

“Cristiano is an animal,” Maradona told TyC Sports. “I wish he was Argentine.

“But I still prefer Messi. He is enjoying playing football and goes by opponents with ease.”

Messi has an Olympic gold medal, but he has yet to win a World Cup, which is something Maradona had accomplished once during his career.

“Leo cannot deliver the World Cup on his own,” Maradona added. “Even if he does not win a World Cup, we will still remember him.”

The post Maradona Wishes Ronaldo Was An Argentine appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

