Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard Premier League stars visit hospitalised victims of Manchester attack – Pulse Nigeria
|
Goal.com
|
Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard Premier League stars visit hospitalised victims of Manchester attack
Pulse Nigeria
The Premier League stars during their visit chatted with the recovering teenagers and even dabbed with a fan. Published: 11:52 , Refreshed: 11:55; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard play Rashford and Lingard visit Manchester …
Man Utd news: Paul Pogba is vital for a good atmosphere in the dressing room – Lingard
The Manchester United dressing room has changed with Paul Pogba's return
Jesse Lingard interview: On growing up the Manchester United way
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!