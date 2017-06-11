Maria Sharapova pulls out of Wimbledon

Maria Sharapova has announced that she won’t take part in this year’s Wimbledon after failing to recover from a thigh injury, this is another blow for the Russian to rebuild her career following a doping ban. She said, “After an additional scan, the muscle tear that I sustained in Rome will unfortunately not allow me …

The post Maria Sharapova pulls out of Wimbledon appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

