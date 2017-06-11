Pages Navigation Menu

Maria Sharapova pulls out of Wimbledon

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Maria Sharapova has announced that she won’t take part in this year’s Wimbledon after failing to recover from a thigh injury, this is another blow for the Russian to rebuild her career following a doping ban. She said, “After an additional scan, the muscle tear that I sustained in Rome will unfortunately not allow me …

