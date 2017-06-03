Marijuana cures schoolgirl of crippling seizures

A little girl who suffered from a rare condition causing such debilitating and dangerous seizures she was put into a coma has been cured by Marijuana. Annalise Lujan, 12, was taking part in a gymnastics class when she began vomiting and lost all feeling in her legs. She suffered a severe seizure and was rushed […]

The post Marijuana cures schoolgirl of crippling seizures appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

