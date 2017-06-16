Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Marital issues affected me at Leicester — Musa – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Marital issues affected me at Leicester — Musa
The Nation Newspaper
Super Eagles and Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa says he is looking forward to a better season in England than the one he had last season after marrying his new wife Juliet Adeh last month. Musa struggled for form and consistency following his big …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.