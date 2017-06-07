World Mark Zuckerberg Meets Nigerian Facebook Group Admin, Lola – Nigerian Bulletin

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 7, 2017


World Mark Zuckerberg Meets Nigerian Facebook Group Admin, Lola
Facebook Founder, Mark Zuckerberg has announced that he will be meeting with Nigerian born lady, Lola at first ever Facebook Communities Summit n Chicago – later this month. Lola, 2 years ago, founded a secret Facebook group called Female IN, or FIN …
