Market extends 5-day gaining streak by +0.76%

NIGERIAN Stock Exchange All- Share Index (NSE ASI) and the Market Capitalization increased by 0.73 per cent, while the Yearto- Date return stood at 8.94 per cent. The All-Share Index closed at 29,276.59 against the previous close of 29,064.52 while Market Capitalization closed at 10.121 trillion against previous close of 10.048 trillion. Volume traded increased […]

