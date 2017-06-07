Marobuk Drops 2017 Menswear Collection Titled “Regal Man”
Just a few days after debuting its first female collection, Marobuk fashion label has released its menswear collection named “The Regal Man”.
The brand which is gradually taking the Nigerian fashion industry by storm showcased some of his designs at the just concluded African Fashion Week Nigeria 2017. Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna and former Mr Nigeria runner up Austin Igwilo who are known for their sartorial choices modeled the pieces from the collection.
The collection exude designs that are classy, timeless and regal. What makes these pieces the ideal choice is that they are created from high quality fabrics, with embellishments at strategic points.
You definitely cannot go wrong bejewelled in any of these pieces for a casual day wear or a smart night out.
Credits:
Designer: Chidiebere Ekwunife @marobuk
Models: @ikogbonna @austinigwilo
Shot by: @ayoalasi for @alasistudios
MUA: @lekeshades
Sandals: @yomicasual
Stylist: @ettidesigns
Publicist: @moafricapr
The post Marobuk Drops 2017 Menswear Collection Titled “Regal Man” appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!