Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Marobuk Drops 2017 Menswear Collection Titled “Regal Man”

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Fashion | 0 comments

Just a few days after debuting its first female collection, Marobuk fashion label has released its menswear collection named “The Regal Man”.

The brand which is gradually taking the Nigerian fashion industry by storm showcased some of his designs at the just concluded African Fashion Week Nigeria 2017. Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna and former Mr Nigeria runner up Austin Igwilo who are known for their sartorial choices modeled the pieces from the collection.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The collection exude designs that are classy, timeless and regal. What makes these pieces the ideal choice is that they are created from high quality fabrics, with embellishments at strategic points.

You definitely cannot go wrong bejewelled in any of these pieces for a casual day wear or a smart night out.

 

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

marobuk

 

Credits:

Designer: Chidiebere Ekwunife @marobuk

Models: @ikogbonna @austinigwilo

Shot by: @ayoalasi for @alasistudios

MUA: @lekeshades

Sandals: @yomicasual

Stylist: @ettidesigns

Publicist: @moafricapr

 

 

The post Marobuk Drops 2017 Menswear Collection Titled “Regal Man” appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.