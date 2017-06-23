Maroof, Ohwuachi Fined Along With Zamalek Teammates Over CAFCL Defeat‎ To USM Alger

Zamalek's Nigerian players, Maroof Yusuf, Stanley Ohwuachi and their teammates have been fined €5,000 by their club chairman, Mortada Mansour after their 2-0 defeat against USM Alger in the fourth round of the CAF Champions League on Thursday, ‎according to a report by ‎ Kingfut.com.

Both players were part of the squad that was outclassed by their opponent in Algeria on Thursday.

Goals from Reda Bellahcène and Abderrahmane Meziane in both halves secured a comfortable win for the seven time Algerian league champions.

Mansour, also announced that one month of salary will be forfeited by the whole staff,including head coach Augusto Inacio according to Kingfut.com.

The defeat means Zamalek are now third in Group B with five points while USM Alger are on top of the group with seven points with Libya’s Ahli Tripoli after four matches.

CAPS United from Zimbabwe who suffered a 4-2 defeat against Ahli Tripoli in the other fixture are fourth in the log.

The Egyptian champions will next travel to face CAPS United in a crunch clash before hosting Ahli Tripoli in their final group stage match in July.

The post Maroof, Ohwuachi Fined Along With Zamalek Teammates Over CAFCL Defeat‎ To USM Alger appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

