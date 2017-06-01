Marriage registration: Local governments drag FG to court

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday fixed June 8 to hear a suit challenging the registration of marriages by the Federal Ministry of Interior. The suit, marked FHC/L/CS/1760/16, was filed before Justice Chuka Obiozor by four local government areas in the country. They are: Egor in Edo, Eti-Osa in Lagos, Owerri Municipal in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

