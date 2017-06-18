Pages Navigation Menu

‘Marry Me And Don’t Work A Day Again In Your Life’, Don Jazzy Flirts With Model

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Don Dorrobucci be bragging on Insta!! Italian-Ghanaian model Andrea Manuela Giaccaglia, dropped a sassy photo of her with the caption ‘Real women Hustle Hard #BossLady #FleekingThroughTheHustle #ItsTheWeekend #TGIF #CirocLife #BecauseItsFriday #LoveLife #LiveLaughLove’ – And Don Jazzy dropped a comment insinuating that the real women will not work again if the marry him.   Source: Instagram

The post ‘Marry Me And Don’t Work A Day Again In Your Life’, Don Jazzy Flirts With Model appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

