Martial Arts Returns! Get the Best of Jet Li, Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee & More on DStv | June 15th – July 9th

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Now you can perfect your martial arts and kick it with the biggest karate legends like Jet Li, Jackie Chan, Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and many more on M-Net Blackbelt Pop-Up Channel 109 from June 15th to July 9th on DStv. The channel will showcase a variety of action-packed films in the martial […]

The post Martial Arts Returns! Get the Best of Jet Li, Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee & More on DStv | June 15th – July 9th appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

