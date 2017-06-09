Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mary J. Blige Ordered to Pay Ex-Husband $30k per Month

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

American singer, Mary J. Blige, has been ordered by a court to pay her ex-husband temporary spousal support of $30,000 per month. According to TMZ, the singer will also have to pay retroactive support dating back to September, as well as his attorney’s fees, which comes to $235k. The 46-year-old multiple award-winning singer had filed for divorce […]

The post Mary J. Blige Ordered to Pay Ex-Husband $30k per Month appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.