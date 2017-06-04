Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mashatile urges ANC to attend to the cries of ordinary citizens – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Mashatile urges ANC to attend to the cries of ordinary citizens
Eyewitness News
The ANC Gauteng chairperson says in order for the ANC to return to its former glory, it needs to be responsive to the cries of the people. Gauteng ANC leader Paul Mashatile. Picture: GCIS. African National Congress ANC · ANC Elective Conference
Mashatile urges ANC to mend divisioniAfrica.com

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.