Massacre: 14 shot dead, many wounded in Ogoniland – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 2, 2017


Vanguard

Massacre: 14 shot dead, many wounded in Ogoniland
Vanguard
There has been a massacre in Sime, Tai Local Government Area of Ogoniland, Rivers State as 14 persons have been reported dead while many were equally wounded following a bloody clash between cult groups in the early hours of Friday. The clash is …
14 persons killed, many others injured as cult group attacks Rivers communityDaily Post Nigeria
14 dead after gangs clash in southern Nigeria: local leaderNews24
Massacre in Ogoniland: 14 persons shot dead, several injuredP.M. News
The News –The Olisa Blogazine –Nigeria Today
all 9 news articles »

