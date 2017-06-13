MASSOB denies alleged plot to attack Nnamdi Kanu’s residence

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA- Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign States of Biafra, MASSOB, has denied reports linking it with an alleged plot to attack the residence of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in Umuahia, Abia State.

Addressing newsmen in Aba, MASSOB Zonal Leader, Abia Central, Felix Ezekwem, said MASSOB has been a non violent organization and would not involve in any act of violence to attack or harm anyone.

Describing the report as handwork of detractors of MASSOB, Ezekwem explained that the organization would not have bothered if it was not contacted by some security agencies and peace loving Nigerians across the federation.

He stated that due to the non violent struggle introduced by its founder, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, MASSOB has restrained itself from acts of violence, despite the attack and arrest of its members in some states of the country.

He said, “Why would anybody associate MASSOB with a purported plot to attack Nnamdi Kanu’s residence? We are not quarreling with any individual or group, our preoccupation is the struggle for the actualization of an independent state of Biafra.

The struggle is our life. Since Chief Ralph Uwazuruike founded MASSOB in 1999, it has been a non violent organization; nobody has ever associated us with violence. The celebration of our anniversary on May 22 was not violent.

If MASSOB was a violent organization, we would not have expelled some of our former leading members who were associated with violence.

“We urge the purveyors of such wicked information to look elsewhere. We are used to such antics of the enemy; it has been their style to try to distract us from the struggle. MASSOB refuses to be distracted.”

Ezekwem urged the people of the Eastern region to remain steadfast to the struggle to actualize an independent state of Biafra, stressing that victory is at hand.

The post MASSOB denies alleged plot to attack Nnamdi Kanu’s residence appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

