Match Day 24 results in 2016/2017 NPFL

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Following are the results of Match Day 24 fixtures of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday: MFM FC 1-0 Shooting Stars FC ABS FC 1-0 Lobi Stars FC Rivers United FC 2-1 FC IfeanyiUbah Wikki Tourists FC 3-1 Niger Tornadoes Rangers International 1-0 Akwa United Katsina United 3-0 El-Kanemi Warriors Remo Stars 1-0 Nasarawa United Enyimba International 2-1 Abia Warriors FC Plateau United FC 5-1 Gombe United FC Kano Pillars FC 3-1 Sunshine Stars

