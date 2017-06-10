Pages Navigation Menu

Matthew Rodriguez: Uche Jombo Shares Photos Of Her Son

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo took to her social media page to share a series of photos of her cute baby boy, Matthew Rodriguez. The actress little boy showed off his swag as he posed for the camera, holding a toy. Little Matthew was dressed in a white underwear which was worn under an unbuttoned checkered …

