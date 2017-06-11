May plans to prop up her weakened government by striking deal with minor party of Irish unionists – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
May plans to prop up her weakened government by striking deal with minor party of Irish unionists
Washington Post
LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to strike a deal with a small unionist party in Northern Ireland to prop up her government slipped into confusion early Sunday, as the two potential partners issued contradictory statements about the success …
Theresa May's election victory will prove pyrrhic indeed
Tottering Theresa May names new UK Cabinet as critics circle
Britain's May seeks deal with Northern Irish party to cling to power
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!