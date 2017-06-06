Mayor of London again calls on Trump to cancel state visit – Los Angeles Times
Mayor of London again calls on Trump to cancel state visit
The mayor of London has reiterated his calls for President Trump's state visit to Britain to be canceled in the wake of the city's terrorist incident, saying his policies “go against everything we stand for.” The war of words between the two leaders …
