Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mayor of London again calls on Trump to cancel state visit – Los Angeles Times

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Los Angeles Times

Mayor of London again calls on Trump to cancel state visit
Los Angeles Times
The mayor of London has reiterated his calls for President Trump's state visit to Britain to be canceled in the wake of the city's terrorist incident, saying his policies “go against everything we stand for.” The war of words between the two leaders
General election: Tories and Labour in police funding battleBBC News
Boris Johnson rejects calls to axe President Trump's state visitBBC News
GOP Rep. Collins: London mayor started feud with TrumpCNN
The Guardian –Washington Post –The Sydney Morning Herald –The Hill (blog)
all 1,398 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.