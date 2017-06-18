Mayweather Looking Forward To McGregor Fight

Floyd Mayweather has come out of retirement for his crossover bout against Conor McGregor, giving the public what they want.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing in 2015, after equalling Rocky Marciano’s record of 49-0 and has been involved in a war of words with UFC star McGregor.

The bout will hold at Las Vegas come August 26, under boxing rules and at 154lbs, despite McGregor having not boxed professionally before.

“McGregor is a tough competitor. People all around the world demanded this fight so I had to give them what they wanted to see,” Mayweather, 40, told Robert Littal of BlackSportsOnline.com.

“They asked for this fight. I was in retirement, but they wanted me back and I’m back.”

When asked about the financial details of the fight, Mayweather said: “Both parties are very happy. He’s very happy, I’m very happy and I can’t wait.”

“You’re supposed to stand behind your man. Stand behind the fighter that you believe in,” Mayweather said when asked about McGregor’s supporters. “He’s a hell of a competitor.”

