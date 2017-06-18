Pages Navigation Menu

Mayweather vs McGregor: Floyd Mayweather ‘can’t wait’ to face Conor McGregor – SkySports

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Sports


Mayweather vs McGregor: Floyd Mayweather 'can't wait' to face Conor McGregor
Floyd Mayweather says he has given the public what they want by agreeing to come out of retirement to face Conor McGregor on August 26. Mayweather retired from boxing in September 2015 after equalling Rocky Marciano's unbeaten record of 49-0 and …
