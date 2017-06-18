Mayweather vs McGregor: Floyd Mayweather ‘can’t wait’ to face Conor McGregor – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Mayweather vs McGregor: Floyd Mayweather 'can't wait' to face Conor McGregor
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather says he has given the public what they want by agreeing to come out of retirement to face Conor McGregor on August 26. Mayweather retired from boxing in September 2015 after equalling Rocky Marciano's unbeaten record of 49-0 and …
Mayweather says fight with McGregor is what people want
Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: 'World demanded this fight'
The mega-fight to end them all?
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!