Mbadiwes set to unveil expensive ‘King Celia’ Hotels

In his quest to fulfill his parents dreams and contributing to the development of hospitality industry and tourism in Lagos State and Nigeria at large, former Nigerian ambassador to the Republic of Congo and a legal practitioner, Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe MFR, with the support of the Mbadiwes, have launched a luxurious hotel and tourist centre, King Celia Hotels and suites, in the heart of Lagos.

The 5 star relaxation centre situated at 8 Jibowu Street, Yaba, according to the brains behind it, was part of his desire to accomplish his parents, especially his father’s dream. According to Mbadiwe, “My venture into hospitality business is to make the dream of my father a reality. My late father wanted to build a hotel in our hometown before his death, but the project is still awaiting attention right now. Also, having partnered with some Congolese to set up a relaxation, Brassaville Beach Hotel, I felt it is important to boost the hospitality and tourism of my country too with this initiative.”

“Located on two floors are 50 luxury rooms ranging from standard, deluxe, executive rooms and suites for guests. Other facilities include well designed parking space, 24hour electricity and room service, as well as internet facility. For recreation, we have a swimming pool, gymnasium, on site bar and restaurant, conference room, standard event center among others. Also, it is situated only five minutes away from the Ozone Cinemas, and easily accessible to the business districts of Lagos such as Ikeja, Victoria Island and Lekki,” added the General Manager, Hassan Fawaz, a renowned hospitality business expert.

