Mbalula tweets slam Magashule – News24
|
News24
|
Mbalula tweets slam Magashule
News24
Johannesburg – In a series of unexpected tweets, the official account of ANC NEC member Fikile Mbalula has trashed Free State Premier Ace Magashule as an option for the position of secretary general position, saying he would kill the party. "Ace …
Mbalula backs Makhura for ANC SG in #ThinkingBeyondFactions tweets
Makhura for SG, not Magashule – tweets Mbalula
Mbalula slams 'infection' Magashule, backs Makhura as the next SG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!