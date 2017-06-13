MD FMC Keffi Tasks Health Experts On Quality Research
BY DONATUS NADI,
The Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Kefffi in Nasarawa
state, Dr. Joshua Ndom Giyan, has urged clinical and non clinical
staff of the centre and other health workers in the country to key in
to quality research in order to tackle the nation’s health challenges.
Ndom Giyan made the call on Tuesday during Scientific research
seminar organized for scientific officers and non clinic staff of the
centre in Keffi.
LEADERSHIP reports that the seminar was organized by the Scientific
Research Unit of the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi.
Ndom Giyan said: “Every federal Tertiary Health institution has three
mandates which are provision of Tertiary health service, manpower
training and Research, hence the need to encourage staff to embrace
quality research at all time.
“There is the need for all of us to wake up and key into quality
operational research considering the importance of research to quality
health care service delivery and development of the nation”.
“Let use our potentials to carry out research in order to proffer
solutions to some of the health challenges facing Nigerians as
research brings about innovation, new findings. Research is not only
for doctors, nurses, and medical laboratory scientists”.
Ndom Giyan disclosed that his administration has created scientific
research committee so as to stimulate research among the clinical and
non clinical staff for the overall development of the health sector
and the country at large.
He assured the staff of management readiness to make funds available
for research, adding that especially now that the federal government
had signed its 2017 budget.
