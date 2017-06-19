MDC-T VP: All Parties Should Sign Voters Roll Agreement Before 2018 – VOA Zimbabwe
VOA Zimbabwe
MDC-T VP: All Parties Should Sign Voters Roll Agreement Before 2018
VOA Zimbabwe
Thokozani Khupe, vice president of the Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai, says all parties in Zimbabwe are expected to approve a new voters' roll set to be compiled by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) using biometric …
'We will not leave polling stations until results are announced'
