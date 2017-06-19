Pages Navigation Menu

MDC-T VP: All Parties Should Sign Voters Roll Agreement Before 2018

VOA Zimbabwe

MDC-T VP: All Parties Should Sign Voters Roll Agreement Before 2018
VOA Zimbabwe
Thokozani Khupe, vice president of the Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai, says all parties in Zimbabwe are expected to approve a new voters' roll set to be compiled by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) using biometric …
'We will not leave polling stations until results are announced'NewsDay

