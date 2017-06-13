Media Mogul, Joy Isi Bewaji Comes For Nathaniel Bassey’s ‘hallelujah Challenge’ | Read What She Said

Media mogul, Joy Isi Bewaji, has written a piece on Nathaniel Bassey’s trending #hallelujahchallenge a.k.a Olowogbogboro. According to Joy, It won’t change anything, you can’t pray Nigeria to greatness, as she further disclosed that Religion succeeds in Nigeria and is the bedrock of our confidence and convictions. Here’s her rant; “#Rant881 #HallelujahChallenge will succeed bigly in Nigeria. …

The post Media Mogul, Joy Isi Bewaji Comes For Nathaniel Bassey’s ‘hallelujah Challenge’ | Read What She Said appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

